Significant Wealth Partners LLC Invests $356,000 in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Euronav by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EURN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Euronav in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.86 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

Euronav Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EURN opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51. Euronav NV has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $233.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.87 million. Euronav had a net margin of 69.69% and a return on equity of 25.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Euronav Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

