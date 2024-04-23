Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $92.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.60% from the stock’s current price.

LOGI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.43.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LOGI

Logitech International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $78.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.22.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Logitech International

In other news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,464.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,572 shares of company stock worth $2,207,555. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Logitech International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Logitech International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 44,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.