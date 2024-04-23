Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $208.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.24 and its 200 day moving average is $200.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 72.05%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director William H. Swanson acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director William H. Swanson acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,376,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.60.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

