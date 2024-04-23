IQE’s (IQE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of IQE (LON:IQE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 55 ($0.68) price target on the stock.
IQE Stock Down 5.1 %
IQE opened at GBX 27.05 ($0.33) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £260.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 21.03. IQE has a 12 month low of GBX 12.27 ($0.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 32.78 ($0.40).
About IQE
