FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.17

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.17 and last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 124817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on FTAI Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $81.44 million for the quarter.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.67%.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Infrastructure

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,471,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 164,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,269,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,628 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Further Reading

