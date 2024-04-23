Financial Contrast: Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) & Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF)

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report) and Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nutriband 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer $2.02 billion N/A $404.68 million N/A N/A Nutriband $2.08 million 13.82 -$4.48 million ($0.67) -5.48

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has higher revenue and earnings than Nutriband.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.7% of Nutriband shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.2% of Nutriband shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer N/A N/A N/A Nutriband -252.90% -73.13% -57.85%

Risk & Volatility

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutriband has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer beats Nutriband on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, wholesale, and sale of medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments. The company offers vascular and non-vascular access infusion devices, infusion sets, syringes, puncture needles, specialized single-use clinical collection kits, digital products for clinical care, digestive nutrition, and primary care products; and general anesthesia consumables, local anesthesia consumables, anesthesia auxiliary consumables, ICU equipment, open and minimally invasive surgical equipment, wound healing dressings, wound suture, wound cleaning, and nonvascular catheter supporting extracorporeal devices. It also provides blood collection, irradiation, storage, separation, and sterilization products; blood collection and blood glucose testing devices; trauma, spinal implant, artificial joints, sports injury, soft tissue repair, reconstruction implant, orthopedic filling, and orthopedic related surgical tools; tumor intervention, vascular intervention, and interventional imaging; and prefilled syringes and pre-filled flush syringes. In addition, the company engages in the manufacturing of implantation materials and artificial organs; medical PVC granules, plastic packing bags, and carton boxes; industrial automatic equipment and parts; molds; hemodialysis equipment; and X-ray based irradiation machines. Further, it is involved in the finance leasing and factoring business; provision of asset management, enterprise consulting, enterprise management advisory services, logistics and storage, and computer technical services; and sale of electronic products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Weihai, the People's Republic of China.

About Nutriband

Nutriband Inc. develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy. The company also develops other products, which include AVERSA buprenorphine and AVERSA methylphenidate; exenatide for type 2 diabetes; and follicle stimulating hormone for infertility. It has a license agreement with Rambam Med-Tech Ltd. for the development of the RAMBAM Closed System Transfer Devices; and Kindeva Drug Delivery, L.P. to develop AVERSAL Fentanyl based on its proprietary AVERSAL abuse deterrent transdermal technology. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

