Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.840-2.940 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.84-2.94 EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ELS stock opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 113.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.15.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

