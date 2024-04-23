Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $122.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,165,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,034. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.79. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.05.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

