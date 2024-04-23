First National Bank Sioux Falls Sells 28,054 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

First National Bank Sioux Falls trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 28,054 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBN. SFI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 18,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $621,000.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BBN stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.66. 168,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,961. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.