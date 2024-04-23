Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $141.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $113.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.63.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $115.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.47 and a 1 year high of $136.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.83.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $12,491,184.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,544,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock worth $718,452,037. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 58,590 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after buying an additional 142,337 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,475.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after buying an additional 272,144 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,339,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,473,000 after acquiring an additional 164,930 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

