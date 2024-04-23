Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Now Covered by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Deluxe Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:DLX opened at $19.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Deluxe has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The firm has a market cap of $869.11 million, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deluxe will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 203.39%.

In other news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy bought 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,320.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,142.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deluxe

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. CWM LLC boosted its position in Deluxe by 314.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deluxe during the third quarter worth about $885,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Deluxe by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 32,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Deluxe by 4.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Deluxe by 893.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

