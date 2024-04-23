Take-Two Interactive Software’s (TTWO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.39.

TTWO stock opened at $139.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $119.57 and a 1 year high of $171.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.27 and a 200 day moving average of $152.27.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at $9,910,799.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

