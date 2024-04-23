California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,772 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $282,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 65.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Edward Jones began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $419.71. 622,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $396.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.80. The firm has a market cap of $136.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $420.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.39 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

