Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ABX has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$20.70 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$29.27.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Stock Down 4.3 %

TSE:ABX opened at C$22.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.16. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$18.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.28 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.196793 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.