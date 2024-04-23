Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Forrester Research Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73. Forrester Research has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $363.95 million, a PE ratio of 110.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $118.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.43 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Galford sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $269,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,736.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Forrester Research during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Forrester Research during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the third quarter worth about $206,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

