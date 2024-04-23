Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CW. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $240.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.25.

Shares of CW stock opened at $250.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $157.72 and a twelve month high of $261.46.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $638,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,714,302.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,512. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

