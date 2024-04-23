Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

BOH opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.74.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth about $225,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 26.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

