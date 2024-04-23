Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,299,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8,876.7% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 48,289 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,417,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,822,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 243,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after buying an additional 26,642 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUV opened at $89.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.16. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $68.60 and a 52-week high of $94.09.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

