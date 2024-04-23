1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,263 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,069,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,015,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.47. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on C. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

