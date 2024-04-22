Brokerages Set Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) PT at $10.38

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

HRZN has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

In related news, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 3,650 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,960.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 156,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,991.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 15.1% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 228,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 29,956 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 248,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 138,792 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HRZN opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $383.77 million, a P/E ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.21 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Technology Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Horizon Technology Finance’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 16.48%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -269.38%.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

