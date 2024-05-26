Eagle Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

TLT stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.38. 19,164,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,910,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.25. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3077 per share. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

