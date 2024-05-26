Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,288,309,000 after buying an additional 277,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $3,277,785,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,732,307,000 after buying an additional 202,136 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,720,548,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,263,347,000 after buying an additional 889,607 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE traded down $7.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $475.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,085,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,092. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $486.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $555.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $374.09 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

