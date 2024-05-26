Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,509.92

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,509.92 and traded as low as $2,323.55. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at $2,354.01, with a volume of 50 shares.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,499.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,300.19.
About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.
