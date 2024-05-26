Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 59,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 161,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.17. 1,864,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,080,167. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $104.60. The stock has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

