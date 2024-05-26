Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

ARCC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.35. 1,933,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,541,835. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.28. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 62.77%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

