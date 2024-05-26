Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 640 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meredith Wealth Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.98. 1,544,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,382,249. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.87. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2492 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

