SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,197 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,360.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 801,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after acquiring an additional 783,834 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,015,000 after acquiring an additional 231,382 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,485,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,132,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.52. 418,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,844. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.10. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $132.49.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
