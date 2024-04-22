Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives $40.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. Cameco has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 21.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865,085 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,711,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $677,148,000 after acquiring an additional 162,569 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cameco by 6.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,926,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,341,000 after buying an additional 493,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

