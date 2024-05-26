Eagle Global Advisors LLC Increases Stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in CION Investment by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CION Investment by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of CION Investment by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of CION Investment by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CION Investment by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 77,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CION Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insider Transactions at CION Investment

In related news, insider Gregg A. Bresner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,758.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CION Investment news, insider Gregg A. Bresner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,758.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregg A. Bresner purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $43,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,067.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,326 shares of company stock valued at $105,738. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CION Investment Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CION traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $12.49. 129,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. CION Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $12.69.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 51.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $73.55 million for the quarter.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.53%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is currently 55.74%.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

