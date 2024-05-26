Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $300,000 Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BCSF traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.17. 219,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,652. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.11. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $74.95 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 43.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BCSF

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.