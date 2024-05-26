Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD remained flat at $28.21 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,719,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,503,887. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

