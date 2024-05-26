Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 2,157 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,783,000 after buying an additional 88,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after buying an additional 117,524 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 3,359.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,602,000 after buying an additional 1,015,338 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 18.5% during the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,150,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,496,710. The company has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.25. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $40.51.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

