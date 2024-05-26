VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 613,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 17,840 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,253,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMB remained flat at $16.92 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,764 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

