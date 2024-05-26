Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Position Increased by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 98,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.88.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $1,811,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,793.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,816 shares of company stock worth $8,626,989. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP stock traded up $6.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $440.97. 295,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,754. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.65 and a twelve month high of $442.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.