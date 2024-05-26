WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Purchased by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 122.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,360 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in WPP during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of WPP by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.
WPP Stock Performance
Shares of WPP traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.55. The company had a trading volume of 51,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,889. WPP plc has a 1 year low of $41.13 and a 1 year high of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.56.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WPP Profile
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
