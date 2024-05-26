Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nkcfo LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 22.1% during the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARGX stock traded up $6.05 on Friday, hitting $367.07. 164,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of -64.85 and a beta of 0.67. argenx SE has a one year low of $327.73 and a one year high of $550.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $378.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.95.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that argenx SE will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on argenx in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $521.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.68.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

