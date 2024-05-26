Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 592 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $803,000. First Trust Bank Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,733,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 234,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period.

IWM stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.44. 19,946,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,489,108. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.59. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

