ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CNET opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $1.90.

Institutional Trading of ZW Data Action Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) by 771.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

