ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.51.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.
Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $21.35.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.10. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 52.22%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
