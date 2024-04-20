ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.51.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 604.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $21.35.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.10. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 52.22%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Get Free Report

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.