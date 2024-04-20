Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WBS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Webster Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.85.

WBS opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.33. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $53.39.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Webster Financial news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,941 shares of company stock worth $1,545,582 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,122,000 after purchasing an additional 116,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,498,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,800,000 after buying an additional 362,728 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Webster Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,886,000 after buying an additional 1,433,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Webster Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,904,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,587,000 after buying an additional 707,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,258,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,587,000 after buying an additional 1,339,862 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

