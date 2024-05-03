ANTA Sports Products Limited (ANPDY) to Issue Dividend of $3.60 on June 11th

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 3.6027 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $2.56.
ANTA Sports Products Trading Up 5.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ANPDY opened at $299.36 on Friday. ANTA Sports Products has a 52 week low of $206.58 and a 52 week high of $310.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.32.
ANTA Sports Products Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ANTA Sports Products
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Carvana’s Q1 Earnings: A Profitability U-Turn
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Banks Were Right in Boosting Shake Shack Stock Before Earnings
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- For Cardinal Health, the Proof Will be in Its Performance
Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.