Concord Wealth Partners Sells 45 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Workday were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Workday by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 507,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,951,000 after buying an additional 26,584 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $250.85 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.25 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.08 and a 200-day moving average of $264.57.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,797,342.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,404,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,797,342.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

