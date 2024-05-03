The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,753 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,453,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,208,000 after purchasing an additional 715,421 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,757,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,505,000 after purchasing an additional 129,929 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,609,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,912,000 after acquiring an additional 57,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,387,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,425,000 after acquiring an additional 226,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,772,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,182,000 after buying an additional 524,912 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,568 shares of company stock worth $5,459,897 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.19. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

