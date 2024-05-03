CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) to Issue Dividend of $0.74

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.7371 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance
CMPUY stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
