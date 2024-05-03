CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) to Issue Dividend of $0.74

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.7371 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

CMPUY stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

