Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Witan Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of Witan Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 258.50 ($3.25) on Friday. Witan Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 209 ($2.63) and a one year high of GBX 258.50 ($3.25). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 247.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 235.86. The stock has a market cap of £1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 923.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.29.
Witan Investment Trust Company Profile
