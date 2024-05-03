Wingstop Inc. (WING) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Wingstop has increased its dividend by an average of 17.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Wingstop has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wingstop to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Wingstop Stock Performance

WING opened at $381.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $359.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.56. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $396.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WING has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WING

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

See Also

