iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $90.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.24. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $95.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2823 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

