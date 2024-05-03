Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3183 per share on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:GPIX opened at $44.91 on Friday. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $80.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average is $44.26.

Get Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.