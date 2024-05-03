Concord Wealth Partners Has $156,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,936,000. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 39,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $105.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.98. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $110.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

