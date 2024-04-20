Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.67.

TCOM opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average is $38.54. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $50.63.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 22.43%. On average, analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 644,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,289,000 after purchasing an additional 37,804 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,814,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,309,000 after purchasing an additional 219,359 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

